OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.91 and traded as high as $16.38. OMV shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 8,939 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OMV Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.10%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that OMV AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

