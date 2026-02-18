Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. $OCUL Holdings Decreased by Summer Road LLC

Summer Road LLC reduced its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,579,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,307,811 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix makes up approximately 98.3% of Summer Road LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summer Road LLC owned 0.07% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $147,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $71,081.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 318,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,489.68. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjay Nayak sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $93,545.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,004.48. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 166,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

OCUL stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.32. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

