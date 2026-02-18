Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $106.39 and last traded at $107.52. 113,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 198,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nutex Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Nutex Health Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.63 and a 200-day moving average of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.43) by $13.19. The company had revenue of $243.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. Nutex Health had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 37.44%.

Insider Transactions at Nutex Health

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,770.98. This represents a 15.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nutex Health by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc (NASDAQ: NUTX) is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

