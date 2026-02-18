Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.1760, with a volume of 223998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Northwest Natural Gas Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.7%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,885,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas by 6,616.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 455,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,294,000 after purchasing an additional 448,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 577.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 227,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 286,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 198,074 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE: NWN), commonly known as NW Natural, is a publicly traded energy utility primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company operates an extensive pipeline network spanning thousands of miles across Oregon and southwest Washington. Its core business activities include gas procurement, system operation and maintenance, safety inspections and customer service support.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, Northwest Natural traces its origins to the Portland Gas Light Company, which first illuminated Portland streets with manufactured gas in 1859.

