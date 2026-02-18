Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,231 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $545,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 164,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 282,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE:PG opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $370.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.53.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,260 shares of company stock worth $54,256,985. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades are providing a counterweight to negative headlines — upgrades and positive analyst commentary have helped limit downside by signaling confidence in P&G’s fundamentals and guidance. How Investors Are Reacting To Procter & Gamble (PG) Analyst Upgrades Amid Insider Stock Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic growth catalyst — Zacks highlights P&G’s push into digital retail and e‑commerce, noting that stronger online discovery, use of data and AI could help reignite volume growth over time, which would be positive for revenue and margin sustainability. Can Digital Retail & E-Commerce Boost Procter & Gamble’s Volume?
- Neutral Sentiment: Attention spike — Zacks reports P&G is among the most‑searched stocks recently, indicating elevated investor interest and potential for higher intraday volume and volatility, but not necessarily directional conviction. Investors Heavily Search Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG): Here is What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sellings are a near‑term pressure point — a named insider sold 15,169 shares at roughly $162.28 on Feb. 13, a material reduction in that executive’s holding which investors often view negatively as a signal of diminished insider confidence. Insider Sale (Moses Victor Javier Aguilar)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple high‑value insider sales reported by press outlets amplify the negative signal — recent filings and reports show multi‑million dollar sales by senior insiders (including the CEO and Chairman), which likely drove selling pressure and hurt investor confidence today. Insider Selling: CEO Insider Selling: Chairman Insider Selling: $2,056,296.37 Insider Selling: Chairman Large Sale
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- How to collect $1,170 a month from silver
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.