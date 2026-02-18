Northeast Investment Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $276.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $281.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

