Northeast Investment Management Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 182.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 463.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $385.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $426.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.