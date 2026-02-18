Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) is one of the world’s leading steel producers, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company traces its roots to the 1970 merger of Fuji Iron & Steel and Yawata Iron & Steel, and later strengthened its global footprint through the 2012 merger with Sumitomo Metal Corporation. With decades of experience in metallurgical engineering, Nippon Steel remains a cornerstone of Japan’s industrial sector.

The company’s core business centers on the production and supply of a broad range of steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.