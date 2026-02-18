NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 368,427 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 307,236 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, NewMarket currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $604.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,199. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $510.07 and a 52 week high of $875.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $689.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $752.32.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.37%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

