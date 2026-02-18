NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,222 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 63,208 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTWK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTWK

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded enterprise software provider specializing in asset finance and leasing solutions. Headquartered in Calabasas, California, the company was founded in 1997 by Najeeb Ghauri, who continues to serve as its chief executive officer. NetSol has built a reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions tailored to the finance, leasing, and rental industries, enabling clients to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and accelerate business growth.

The company’s flagship offering, NFS Ascent, is a configurable, modular platform that supports the entire contract lifecycle—from origination and credit approval through servicing and end-of-term processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.