NEOS Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 146.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $219.72 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $392.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus cut their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

