NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $14.13 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,257,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,608,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,467,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $568,525,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,984. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

