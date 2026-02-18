NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,059 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 57,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 28,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,301,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,442,269,000 after acquiring an additional 584,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $130.03.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.41%.

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

