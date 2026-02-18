NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 17,049 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,503,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Danaher by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Danaher by 56.2% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Danaher by 924.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,239,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.77. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.86.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

