NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 15,680 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.50 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PNC stock opened at $231.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $243.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.