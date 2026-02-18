NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,787.20. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 12,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,122,065.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 165,692 shares in the company, valued at $27,339,180. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $4,845,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ICE opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $143.17 and a one year high of $189.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 26.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

