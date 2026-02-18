NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,110 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 91.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 282.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,438,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $946.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $845.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $585.22 and a 52 week high of $971.93.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

