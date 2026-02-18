NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.58 and traded as high as $46.21. NBT Bancorp shares last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 168,538 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.63 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.85%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney acquired 22,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $976,708.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,206.55. This trade represents a 43.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 13,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: NBTB) is the bank holding company for NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service commercial bank that serves both individual and corporate clients across the Northeastern United States. Through its branch network and digital channels, the company offers a comprehensive range of commercial banking services, including business lending, treasury management, cash management and specialized industry financing. Its consumer banking platform provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home mortgages, home equity lines of credit and other lending solutions tailored to meet personal and household financial needs.

In addition to traditional banking, NBT Bancorp delivers wealth management and fiduciary services through its trust division, offering investment advisory, trust administration, retirement planning and estate settlement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.