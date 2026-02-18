MultiBank Group ($MBG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.12 Million

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One MultiBank Group token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MultiBank Group has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. MultiBank Group has a market capitalization of $36.37 million and $6.12 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MultiBank Group alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,492.62 or 0.99958853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group’s launch date was July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news. The official website for MultiBank Group is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io.

Buying and Selling MultiBank Group

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 191,001,019.01865527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.29833914 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,530,296.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiBank Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiBank Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiBank Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.