MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Henry Fernandez Purchases 6,000 Shares

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) CEO Henry Fernandez bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $524.18 per share, with a total value of $3,145,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,625,376.46. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.51. 790,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,084. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.74. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $626.28.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The business had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,489,177,000 after purchasing an additional 165,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,320,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,233,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,713,000 after buying an additional 52,242 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in MSCI by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,394,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,446,000 after buying an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,298,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.