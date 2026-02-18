MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,525 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MP Materials by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 4,600.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 500.0% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $56.82 on Wednesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.50 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,960. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $17,492,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,805,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,758,774.05. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 971,557 shares of company stock worth $61,630,802 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

