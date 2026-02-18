Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Morgan Advanced Materials is a global engineering group specializing in the design, development and manufacture of advanced ceramic, carbon and composite materials. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Windsor, England, the company serves a broad range of end markets by providing high-performance materials and components that enable critical applications in industries such as energy, electronics, aerospace, transportation and medical equipment.

The company’s portfolio includes engineered ceramics for thermal management and insulation, carbon materials for electrical and mechanical applications, and composite assemblies for wear-resistant and refractory uses.

