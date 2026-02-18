Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $28.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.4667.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.91) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

