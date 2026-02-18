MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $231.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.50.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MKS from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $187.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Get MKS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

MKS Stock Performance

MKSI opened at $262.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.44. MKS has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $269.91.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MKS had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Key Stories Impacting MKS

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS expanded year-over-year — revenue of ~$1.03B (+~10.5% YoY) and reported EPS improved versus the prior year, showing underlying demand/price leverage. Press Release

Q4 revenue and EPS expanded year-over-year — revenue of ~$1.03B (+~10.5% YoY) and reported EPS improved versus the prior year, showing underlying demand/price leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management completed debt refinancing and raised the dividend, which reshapes the company’s debt profile and returns more capital to shareholders — a structural positive for yield‑seeking and income investors. MKS Refinancing Article

Management completed debt refinancing and raised the dividend, which reshapes the company’s debt profile and returns more capital to shareholders — a structural positive for yield‑seeking and income investors. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support remains strong — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and above‑median price targets provide analyst backing that can support the stock going forward. Analyst Coverage/Targets

Wall Street support remains strong — multiple recent buy/overweight ratings and above‑median price targets provide analyst backing that can support the stock going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued Q1 FY2026 guidance (EPS $1.72–2.28; revenue $1.0B–1.1B). The range overlaps consensus but the midpoint is slightly below some estimates — guidance provides a roadmap but is conservative enough to leave room for analyst revisions. Guidance & Metrics

Company issued Q1 FY2026 guidance (EPS $1.72–2.28; revenue $1.0B–1.1B). The range overlaps consensus but the midpoint is slightly below some estimates — guidance provides a roadmap but is conservative enough to leave room for analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Share price momentum: stock has been trading near highs/all‑time levels ahead of and after the release, reflecting strong sentiment but also higher expectations that increase sensitivity to misses. All‑Time High Article

Share price momentum: stock has been trading near highs/all‑time levels ahead of and after the release, reflecting strong sentiment but also higher expectations that increase sensitivity to misses. Negative Sentiment: Certain consensus measures were missed — some outlets/consensus figures showed EPS and/or revenue slightly below expectations (different data sources report small variances), which pressured the stock in after‑hours trading for a time. That divergence between reported figures and certain sell‑side models drove short‑term volatility. Earnings Miss Coverage

Certain consensus measures were missed — some outlets/consensus figures showed EPS and/or revenue slightly below expectations (different data sources report small variances), which pressured the stock in after‑hours trading for a time. That divergence between reported figures and certain sell‑side models drove short‑term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Cash‑flow and balance‑sheet items showed weaknesses: operating cash flow declined year‑over‑year and cash balances were slightly lower; coupled with recent insider selling disclosed in filings, these items can concern some investors focused on cash conversion and insider alignment. Cash Flow & Insider Activity

Insider Activity

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $47,643.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,514.03. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MKS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MKS by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MKS by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.