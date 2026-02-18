MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $90.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,008 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,557,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $632.28 and its 200 day moving average is $617.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.