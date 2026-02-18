MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.