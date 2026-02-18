Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) vs. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IDEX alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 13.98% 15.03% 8.70% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 5.21% 11.07% 4.11%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

IDEX has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDEX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $3.46 billion 4.52 $483.20 million $6.41 32.60 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion 3.24 $1.62 billion $0.56 56.57

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX. IDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDEX and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 1 1 0 1 2.33

IDEX presently has a consensus price target of $228.22, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given IDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IDEX is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Summary

IDEX beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, and precision photonic solutions. This segment serves food and beverage, life sciences, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive/transportation, medical/dental, energy, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, research and aerospace/defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.