Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 and last traded at GBX 179.60, with a volume of 171798047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80.

MTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.20.

The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.79.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Phillip Bentley purchased 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 per share, for a total transaction of £300,300. Also, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 50,000 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 per share, with a total value of £57,500. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 248,687 shares of company stock worth $36,396,646. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

