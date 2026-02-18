Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Insider David Malcom Rodman Sells 417 Shares of Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) insider David Malcom Rodman sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $11,505.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,415.51. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Malcom Rodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,349 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $184,057.51.

On Friday, February 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 14,055 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $385,669.20.

On Monday, February 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,171 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $65,585.91.

On Tuesday, January 20th, David Malcom Rodman sold 416 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $13,353.60.

On Wednesday, January 14th, David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $370,677.87.

On Tuesday, January 13th, David Malcom Rodman sold 7,709 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $252,469.75.

On Monday, January 12th, David Malcom Rodman sold 6,348 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $205,167.36.

On Friday, January 9th, David Malcom Rodman sold 2,170 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $72,195.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, David Malcom Rodman sold 70,037 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $2,512,227.19.

On Monday, January 5th, David Malcom Rodman sold 192,715 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $6,748,879.30.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.51. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,560 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 21.4% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 560,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 174.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 88,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

