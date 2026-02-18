Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.8% during the third quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,563.50. The trade was a 5.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $134.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 161.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

