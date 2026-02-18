M&G PLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

M&G PLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161,560 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

CP stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

