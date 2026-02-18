M&G PLC Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

M&G PLC decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,208 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 41.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $305.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $327.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.96.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. iA Financial set a $175.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.24.

View Our Latest Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.