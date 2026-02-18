M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 316.30 and last traded at GBX 315, with a volume of 8623404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 300 to GBX 328 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 275 to GBX 290 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 342 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on M&G from GBX 305 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 265 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.

Get M&G alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MNG

M&G Stock Up 1.2%

M&G Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.12, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally.

With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers’ changing needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.