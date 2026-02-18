Metallus (MTUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Metallus to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $290.8250 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.
NYSE:MTUS opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $871.23 million, a PE ratio of -110.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Metallus has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $21.73.
In related news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $219,295.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,864.56. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $328,592. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised Metallus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.
