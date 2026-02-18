Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 40,415 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.4% in the second quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 43,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,129 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,732,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: EU approves higher Wegovy dose — the European Commission approved a 7.2 mg maintenance dose of Wegovy after a study showing ~21% average weight loss over ~18 months, which should support uptake and revenue in EU markets. Article Title

EU approves higher Wegovy dose — the European Commission approved a 7.2 mg maintenance dose of Wegovy after a study showing ~21% average weight loss over ~18 months, which should support uptake and revenue in EU markets. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline beef-up — Novo initiated/updated a Phase‑2 study for UBT251 in obesity, broadening its obesity pipeline and signalling continued R&D investment that could produce future revenue streams. Article Title

Pipeline beef-up — Novo initiated/updated a Phase‑2 study for UBT251 in obesity, broadening its obesity pipeline and signalling continued R&D investment that could produce future revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Promising next‑gen drugs — coverage notes a new diabetes candidate that may outperform current semaglutide medicines, offering medium‑term upside if clinical/launch execution succeeds. Article Title

Promising next‑gen drugs — coverage notes a new diabetes candidate that may outperform current semaglutide medicines, offering medium‑term upside if clinical/launch execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase program — Novo launched repurchases as part of a DKK 15 billion program, which can support EPS and share demand. Article Title

Share repurchase program — Novo launched repurchases as part of a DKK 15 billion program, which can support EPS and share demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation viewpoint — commentary suggests the stock could have upside due to a materially lower forward P/E and the potential for a sales surprise later this year, but this view depends on execution and a recovery in 2027. Article Title

Analyst/valuation viewpoint — commentary suggests the stock could have upside due to a materially lower forward P/E and the potential for a sales surprise later this year, but this view depends on execution and a recovery in 2027. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term demand and guidance concerns — coverage highlights a recent ~21% drop over the past month tied to weak 2026 guidance, slowing semaglutide sales and rising competition, which are primary reasons the stock is under pressure today. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5%

NVO stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

