Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 23,274 Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF $KORP

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,274 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KORP opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

