Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 104.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

