Martin & Co. Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $206.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.40 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $23,121,500. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,274 shares of company stock worth $8,131,054. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

