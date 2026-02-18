Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells $1,708,920.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider David Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 591,669 shares in the company, valued at $213,000,840. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $356.00. 1,917,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,863. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $370.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.82. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $323.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marriott International by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $196,579,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,119,000 after buying an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,825,000 after buying an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

