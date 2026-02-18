Mark Bamford Sells 9,533 Shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Bamford sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $940,716.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,664.96. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 1,997,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,651. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Textron by 18.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.