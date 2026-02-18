Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISPY opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.72.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

