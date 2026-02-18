Maridea Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Maridea Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $448.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

