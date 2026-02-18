Maridea Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,923,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,457,084,000 after acquiring an additional 327,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,318,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,795,972,000 after purchasing an additional 172,551 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,536,000 after purchasing an additional 273,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,771,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after buying an additional 731,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,586,960. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 27,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $8,857,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,286,201.49. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Cadence beat EPS estimates and showed revenue growth (revenue $1.44B, +6.2% Y/Y; EPS $1.99 vs. $1.90 consensus). The quarter also featured stronger gross profit, operating cash flow and higher cash balances—fundamentals that support longer‑term growth expectations. Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.59.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

