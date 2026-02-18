Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,375 Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,260,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 93.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,934,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,354,000 after acquiring an additional 932,247 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 121,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 90.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,949,000 after purchasing an additional 698,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

NYSE:TREX opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex Company, Inc is a leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing systems designed for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. The company’s core offerings feature composite decking products made from a proprietary blend of recycled wood fibers and plastic film, which deliver enhanced durability, resistance to rot and insect damage, and low maintenance compared to traditional wood. Trex also provides matching railing, lighting, fencing and cladding solutions that allow customers to create cohesive, high-performance outdoor spaces.

Trex’s product portfolio is organized into multiple performance tiers, including premium, mid-range and value-oriented lines.

