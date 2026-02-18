Maridea Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,870 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IWB opened at $374.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $382.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.