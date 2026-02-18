Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 12,682 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $722,374.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,052,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,075,752.47. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,155,480 shares in the company, valued at $84,003,396. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,392 shares of company stock valued at $22,887,801. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 0.89. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $349.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Execution, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

