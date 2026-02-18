Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $663.8571.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $964.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $487.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.42, for a total transaction of $776,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,122,892.74. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.78, for a total transaction of $449,339.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,261.16. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,495 shares of company stock worth $54,568,691. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

