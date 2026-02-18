M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. M�nchener R�ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (OTCMKTS:MURGY), commonly known as Munich Re, is a global reinsurance company headquartered in Munich, Germany. The firm’s core business is providing reinsurance solutions to primary insurers, covering property–casualty and life & health risks. Munich Re also offers specialty reinsurance products for complex or large-scale exposures and develops tailored risk-transfer solutions for clients facing catastrophic, industrial, or longevity risks.

In addition to its reinsurance operations, Munich Re conducts primary insurance activities through its ERGO Group subsidiary, which markets life, health, property & casualty, and legal protection insurance to retail and corporate customers.

