LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE LUXE opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57. LuxExperience B.V. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.43). LuxExperience B.V. had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 22.82%.The company had revenue of $670.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.63 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,372,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter worth about $7,292,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in LuxExperience B.V. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 523,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 281,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 157,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

