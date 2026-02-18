Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.41.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.10. The stock had a trading volume of 92,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,816. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,056,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,343 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,814.9% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

